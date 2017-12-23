Former Miss Americas Kate Shindle & Gretchen Carlson Want Women to Take Control of Miss America Pageant

Two former Miss America winners want women to take over the top positions with the Miss American Organization.

After the pageant’s CEO Sam Haskell resigned after inappropriate emails he wrote about former contestants, past winners Kate Shindle and Gretchen Carlson have released a statement for a much needed call to action for the program.

“While it is reassuring that some of the perpetrators of the abuses within the Miss America Organization have resigned, this by no means fulfills the need for a thorough housecleaning of the Board of Directors,” Kate and Gretchen started her statement.

The ladies continued: “We will continue to demand the resignations of every individual who either participated in the abuse of women or stood by and was complicit by failing to conduct proper due diligence, as legally required by their fiduciary obligations. In addition, we expect that no new board members will be appointed until every implicated board member has resigned.”

“As evidenced by the thousands of voices – of contestants, former titleholders, local, state and national volunteers – being raised in support of our goals, this Board of Directors has lost the trust of the country,” Kate continued. “For the good of the organization, they must step away. The women of Miss America are determined to take back our program. This is not over yet.”

