Iggy Azalea & More Stars Pay Tribute to Jordan Feldstein

Music manager Jordan Feldstein, the longtime rep of Maroon 5, passed unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Friday night (December 22) and now stars are paying tribute to him.

The manager was the older brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein and the family says he died after going into cardiac arrest.

Jordan repped acts like Maroon 5 and Adam Levine, Iggy Azalea, Robin Thicke, Elle King, Miguel, and more.

Iggy is one of the stars who has spoken out on Twitter. You can read the tweets below.

Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017 Massive RIP to Jordy Feldstein… longterm comrade in this crazy music business.. Maroon 5 mgr among many others, thoughts and prayers to his family, his kids, & The @maroon5 family. So sad today 🙏 — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) December 23, 2017

