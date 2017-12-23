Top Stories
Iggy Azalea & More Stars Pay Tribute to Jordan Feldstein

Iggy Azalea & More Stars Pay Tribute to Jordan Feldstein

Music manager Jordan Feldstein, the longtime rep of Maroon 5, passed unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Friday night (December 22) and now stars are paying tribute to him.

The manager was the older brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein and the family says he died after going into cardiac arrest.

Jordan repped acts like Maroon 5 and Adam Levine, Iggy Azalea, Robin Thicke, Elle King, Miguel, and more.

Iggy is one of the stars who has spoken out on Twitter. You can read the tweets below.

Click inside to read more tweets from people remembering Jordan Feldstein…

