Iggy Azalea & More Stars Pay Tribute to Jordan Feldstein
Music manager Jordan Feldstein, the longtime rep of Maroon 5, passed unexpectedly at the age of 40 on Friday night (December 22) and now stars are paying tribute to him.
The manager was the older brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein and the family says he died after going into cardiac arrest.
Jordan repped acts like Maroon 5 and Adam Levine, Iggy Azalea, Robin Thicke, Elle King, Miguel, and more.
Iggy is one of the stars who has spoken out on Twitter. You can read the tweets below.
Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace.
— IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017
Massive RIP to Jordy Feldstein… longterm comrade in this crazy music business.. Maroon 5 mgr among many others, thoughts and prayers to his family, his kids, & The @maroon5 family. So sad today 🙏
— Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) December 23, 2017
Click inside to read more tweets from people remembering Jordan Feldstein…
Man. So Sad Man. Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many https://t.co/FyR8y2iqZe
— Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 23, 2017
#rip Jordan , my Close Friend and Manager 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/0XV470BfJ9
— Big Boi (@BigBoi) December 23, 2017
R.I.P. Jordan Feldstein
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 23, 2017
I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and colleague Jordan Feldstein. Jordan was a masterful manager, fierce supporter of talent and an incredibly loyal man. My sincerest condolences to his family. #RIPJordanFeldstein from you LN/RN family pic.twitter.com/2GoHTP1zXs
— Michael Rapino (@rapino99) December 23, 2017
We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jordan Feldstein and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Jordan was a gifted manager whose artists benefited greatly from his guidance and talents. He will be missed by his Live Nation and Roc Nation family. pic.twitter.com/MVGHB17pPH
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) December 23, 2017