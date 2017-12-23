Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 1:48 am

Jennifer Garner Reads Her Favorite Christmas Books to Her Adorable Pup - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner Reads Her Favorite Christmas Books to Her Adorable Pup - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner is sharing her favorite holiday books with someone special in her life – her dog!

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her adorable pup Birdie for some reading by the Christmas tree and it’s just too cute.

Jennifer took to her Instagram to share the sweet video and some of her fav books.

“There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up,” Jennifer wrote.

She added that some of Birdie‘s favs include Santa Claus the World’s Number One Toy Expert by Marla Frazee, Silver Packages by Cynthia Rylant and The Finest Christmas Tree by John and Ann Hassett.

Check out the entire video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr