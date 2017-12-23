Jennifer Garner Reads Her Favorite Christmas Books to Her Adorable Pup - Watch Now!

Jennifer Garner is sharing her favorite holiday books with someone special in her life – her dog!

The 45-year-old actress was joined by her adorable pup Birdie for some reading by the Christmas tree and it’s just too cute.

Jennifer took to her Instagram to share the sweet video and some of her fav books.

“There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up,” Jennifer wrote.

She added that some of Birdie‘s favs include Santa Claus the World’s Number One Toy Expert by Marla Frazee, Silver Packages by Cynthia Rylant and The Finest Christmas Tree by John and Ann Hassett.

Check out the entire video below…