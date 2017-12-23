Jennifer Lopez Might Team with Cardi B on New DJ Khaled Song

Jennifer Lopez might be teaming up with Cardi B on an upcoming song from DJ Khaled!

Khaled has already teased his track with J.Lo and thanks to a conversation that was shared on Alex Rodriguez‘s Instagram Live, we also know about Cardi‘s involvement.

“I told the icon @jlo that not only do I see her vision. I am honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be involved. The key 🔑 is to express your greatness with clarity and passion,” Khaled captioned photos of him and Jennifer in the studio.

Watch a teaser video below as well!