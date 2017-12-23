John Stamos Channels Meredith Grey During 'Grey's Anatomy' Reenactment!
John Stamos found his inner Meredith Grey while taking his annual trip to an LA hospital to spread some holiday cheer!
The 54-year-old actor and his former Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck stopped by Memorial Care Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital where they reenacted a scene from Grey’s Anatomy with one of the patients.
John took to his Instagram to share the funny video.
“Josh and I making our annual @sprinklescupcakes run at @millerchildrens hospital. We do a scene from #Greysanatomy w/ super cool @carterjhall. Thank you @sprinklescupcakes (I play Meredith),” John wrote.
Watch it all go down below…