Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 2:56 pm

John Stamos Reunited with Former 'E.R.' Co-Stars!

John Stamos Reunited with Former 'E.R.' Co-Stars!

John Stamos had a reunion with his co-stars from the medical drama series E.R. the other day!

The 54-year-old actor shared a photo of him with Goran Visnjic, Linda Cardellini, Scott Grimes, and Maura Tierney in front of the old County General doors. John happens to have one of them in his house!

“My #ER cast came to my house for a visit. We took a pic behind our old County General doors. (I keep everything),” John captioned the below photo on Instagram.

Later in the week, John channeled a different medical seriesGrey’s Anatomy!

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: E.R., Goran Visnjic, John Stamos, Linda Cardellini, Maura Tierney, Scott Grimes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr