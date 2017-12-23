John Stamos Reunited with Former 'E.R.' Co-Stars!

John Stamos had a reunion with his co-stars from the medical drama series E.R. the other day!

The 54-year-old actor shared a photo of him with Goran Visnjic, Linda Cardellini, Scott Grimes, and Maura Tierney in front of the old County General doors. John happens to have one of them in his house!

“My #ER cast came to my house for a visit. We took a pic behind our old County General doors. (I keep everything),” John captioned the below photo on Instagram.

Later in the week, John channeled a different medical series – Grey’s Anatomy!