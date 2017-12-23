Jordan Peele Tweets 'Get Out' Joke About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Jordan Peele is commenting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Christmas plans with a perfectly timed Get Out joke.

The 38-yer-old director responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s tweet reading, “Meghan Markle is set to join Britain’s royal family for Christmas” with a reference to his hugely successful movie.

Jordan quoted the tweet and added, “A lot of tea cups lying around Buckingham.”

Get Out is a thriller about a white woman bringing her black boyfriend to meet her upper-class white family for the first time – and her family ends up being extremely racist and homicidal.

The tweet also comes after a royal was accused of wearing a racist brooch to meet Meghan – so clearly Jordan found the the opportunity to make a joke.

In the movie, Catherine Keener‘s character hypnotizes people with a tea cup – including main character, Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris Washington.

“Sipping a tea” has also become a popular phrase used for people insinuating sarcasm.