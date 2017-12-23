Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 10:46 pm

Jordan Peele Tweets 'Get Out' Joke About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Jordan Peele is commenting on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Christmas plans with a perfectly timed Get Out joke.

The 38-yer-old director responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s tweet reading, “Meghan Markle is set to join Britain’s royal family for Christmas” with a reference to his hugely successful movie.

Jordan quoted the tweet and added, “A lot of tea cups lying around Buckingham.”

Get Out is a thriller about a white woman bringing her black boyfriend to meet her upper-class white family for the first time – and her family ends up being extremely racist and homicidal.

The tweet also comes after a royal was accused of wearing a racist brooch to meet Meghan – so clearly Jordan found the the opportunity to make a joke.

In the movie, Catherine Keener‘s character hypnotizes people with a tea cup – including main character, Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris Washington.

“Sipping a tea” has also become a popular phrase used for people insinuating sarcasm.
Photos: Getty
  • Coletha Albert

    Good one Jordan Peele, but I confess feeling some trepidation for Ms. Markle as well. I wish her the best.🍓🍓🍓

  • Honeybee

    Princess Michael of Kent is a known asshole, she WOULD be the one to do something racially insensitive, and I’m sure the palace told her about herself (hence the apology). Megan is way more popular than she is already, so her invitations to royal functions will probably taper off in the future!