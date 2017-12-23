Kelly Clarkson to Perform at Super Bowl 2018 Pre-Parties

Kelly Clarkson will be heading to Minneapolis in February to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl!

The 35-year-old American Idol winner will be performing at the 52 Live pre-party for Super Bowl ticket holders on The Armory during the weekend before hitting the stage again at the Delta 360 Sky Club inside the U.S. Bank Stadium – where the game will be played – ahead of the game on Sunday, February 4.

Back in October, Justin Timberlake confirmed that he will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.