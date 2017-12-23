Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 4:47 pm

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

Khloe Kardashian wears all black while making her way out of LAX Airport on Saturday morning (December 23) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old reality star was spotted out in public for the first time since officially confirming her pregnancy just three days earlier.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe‘s baby bump was hidden underneath her baggy clothing, but you can see the photo of her bare baby bump that she shared!

After landing in town for the holidays, Khloe stopped by a jewelry store.

10+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian stepping out after confirming her pregnancy…

Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 01
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 02
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 03
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 04
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 05
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 06
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 07
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 08
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 09
khloe kardashian steps out after confirming pregnancy 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    Freaking beast

  • la petite bonnieux

    Freaking beast

  • la petite bonnieux

    Freaking beast