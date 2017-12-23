Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence struck up an unlikely friendship recently thanks to Jennifer‘s love of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Now, Kris is sharing the funny gift that Jennifer got her for Christmas this year!

“My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint. Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited,” Kris captioned the below Instagram photo.

Instead of getting Kris an actual Porsche, she got her a toy one, which will be perfect for her grandkids to drive around!