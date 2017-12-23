Lea Michele & Boyfriend Zandy Reich Head Out on Holiday Road Trip!

Lea Michele and her boyfriend Zandy Reich are ready to celebrate the holidays together!

The 31-year-old actress and her beau were spotted loading up their car on Friday afternoon (December 22) in New York.

Lea looked cute and comfy in a pair of leggings and a cardigan paired with Ugg boots.

The pair loaded up their car together as they got ready for a road trip to their holiday destination.

The day before, Lea was seen while getting some last minute shopping done in SoHo including a stop at home goods store Snowe.