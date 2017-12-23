Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 3:47 pm

Lea Michele Is Spending the Holidays with Her Boyfriend & BFF!

Lea Michele Is Spending the Holidays with Her Boyfriend & BFF!

Lea Michele is surrounded by love this holiday season!

The 31-year-old The Mayor actress has her boyfriend Zandy Reich and her best friend Jonathan Groff by her side to ring in the holidays in the Hamptons.

Lea took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from her weekend getaway. She was also joined by her parents!

“Truly nothing makes me happier than being home for the holidays and with my best friend in the entire world,” Lea captioned a picture of her and Jonathan. They have known each other for 12 years now. Even before they worked together on Glee, they starred in the original cast of Spring Awakening on Broadway!
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Zandy Reich

  • gwen

    Those jackets sure look warm.

