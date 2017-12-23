Mariah Carey Braves the Snow in Heels While Out with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands while stepping out on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Aspen, Colorado.

The 47-year-old entertainer looked super chic in an oversized fur coat and sky-high heels while her 34-year-old dancer beau stayed warm in a puffer jacket and boots.

Mariah recently announced that she will be returning to the stage to perform at the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 after last year’s mishap.

The night before, Mariah ended her All I Want for Christmas is You Concert Series in Las Vegas and Bryan shared a video of himself and Mariah gearing up for the show.