Matt Damon's Dad Kent Has Died After Battle with Cancer

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 12:54 pm

Matt Damon‘s father Kent Damon has passed away after a battle with cancer, a rep for the actor has confirmed.

He died on December 14 at the age of 74, according to the Boston Globe.

The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker recently opened up about his dad’s battle with multiple myeloma, a rare blood disease. He battled the disease since 2010.

“It’s been a slow unfolding; my dad’s sick, so that’s a process we’re going through,” Matt told Extra. “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ‘em up there.”

We send our thoughts and condolences to Matt and his loved ones during this difficult time.
