Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 7:14 pm

Orlando Bloom Shares Adorable Video Christmas Decorating with Son Flynn!

Orlando Bloom spends the day running errands with his pooch Mighty on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Malibu, Calif.

The 40-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor looked cool in a black baseball hat and bright blue sweatshirt for his afternoon outing.

Earlier this week, Orlando took to Instagram to share a sped-up time lapse of himself and 6-year-old son Flynn decorating their Christmas tree together!

Check out the video below!

#happy boys🎄👼🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻👊🏻

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

