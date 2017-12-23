Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 2:24 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Go Last Minute Holiday Shopping!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie head into Neiman Marcus to do some last minute holiday shopping on Friday (December 22) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The couple was also seen stopping by a Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf shop that day to stock up on caffeine to fuel their shopping excursion!

The night before, Scott shared a video on his Instagram stories page showing Sofia, 19, dancing in her underwear. Not only that, but the song playing was one by Sofia‘s dad Lionel Richie. Watch below.


Sofia Richie Dances In Her Underwear
