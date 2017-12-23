Shawn Mendes Debuts New Hand Tattoos!

Shawn Mendes is sporting some new ink!

The 19-year-old musician stopped by a local tattoo shop in his native Canada on Saturday (December 23) to get two new cool tattoos on his right hand.

After his session, tattoo artist Livia Tsang took to her Instagram to show of Shawn‘s new tattoos of a bird on the back of his hand along with an infinity sign on his right ring finger.

Shawn has been spotted in Canada packing on the PDA with rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin over the past few days!