Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 11:32 pm

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Hand Tattoos!

Shawn Mendes Debuts New Hand Tattoos!

Shawn Mendes is sporting some new ink!

The 19-year-old musician stopped by a local tattoo shop in his native Canada on Saturday (December 23) to get two new cool tattoos on his right hand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

After his session, tattoo artist Livia Tsang took to her Instagram to show of Shawn‘s new tattoos of a bird on the back of his hand along with an infinity sign on his right ring finger.

Shawn has been spotted in Canada packing on the PDA with rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin over the past few days!

Look who wandered back in 🙊 @shawnmendes

A post shared by LIVIA TSANG (@liviatsang) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Amanda


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleCashFreeCareerPartTimeJobs/get/hourly…✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱.✱✱✱✱✱✱✱✱.

  • patrickdornoff

    pretty tacky

  • http://jasonromanxxx.blogspot.ca/ JasonRomanXXX

    It says that he got one tattoo on his ring finger, but it looks like he got the second tattoo on his middle finger.