Take a Look Inside Ariana Grande's Amazing Airbnb in Colorado!

Ariana Grande has been staying at an amazing mansion in Mountain Village, Colorado this week and we have the photos from inside the home!

The 24-year-old singer was joined by friends and family for the pre-holiday vacation courtesy of Airbnb.

The home features seven bedrooms, six in the main house and one in the guest house, each equipped with en-suite bathrooms. Ariana and her loved ones took advantage of the heated indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna, as well as a home movie theater, bowling alley, and gourmet meals from a private chef.

