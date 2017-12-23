Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Steps Out After Confirming Pregnancy!

In Remembrance: Celebrity Deaths in 2017

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 2:03 pm

The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Second Child!

The View's Sara Haines Gives Birth to Second Child!

The View co-host Sara Haines has given birth to a baby girl!

This is the second child for the 40-year-old TV host and her husband Max Shifrin.

“She’s here!!! Today we met our little Christmas package – Sandra Grace Shifrin (named after my mom). She weighed in at a cool 7 pounds, 2 ounces. We can’t decide who she looks like, but we’ll keep her anyway ;),” Sara wrote on Instagram along with the first photo of the baby.

Sara and Max are also the parents of a 20-month-old son named Alec. Congrats to the happy family!

A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines) on

