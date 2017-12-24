Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2017 at 4:34 pm

Azealia Banks: 'Icy Colors Change' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Azealia Banks: 'Icy Colors Change' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Azealia Banks has released a new demo called “Icy Colors Change,” which she’s described as a “work in progress,” and you can listen to it right here!

The 26-year-old rapper dropped the holiday-themed track on Sunday (December 24).

“I will re-release this on vinyl fully mixed and mastered next christmas. It’s a work in progress as a part of a full holiday project I’ve been working on. This song has been in my vault for so long I’m just happy to get it off my chest!!” she wrote on her Instagram.

Listen to “Icy Colors Change” below!

See the lyrics inside!
