Sun, 24 December 2017 at 1:34 am

Blac Chyna Debuts New Icy Blue Hair in WeHo!

Blac Chyna Debuts New Icy Blue Hair in WeHo!

Blac Chyna arrives in style for a night out at the Poppy Club on Friday night (December 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 29-year-old TV personality showed off her curves in a studded leather jacket and leggings for her night out on the town with a few friends.

While she was out, Chyna flaunted her new silver and electric blue ombre hair.

Chyna is a big fan of mixing up her hair with bright and bold new styles every so often.

Back in October, Chyna rocked long, orange-red hair for Halloween.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Blac Chyna

