Britney Spears Congratulates Jamie Lynn on Her Pregnancy!
Britney Spears is speaking out to congratulate her younger sister Jamie Lynn on her pregnancy!
The 26-year-old singer and former actress is expecting her second child, her first with husband Jamie Watson.
Jamie Lynn‘s nine-year-old daughter is going to be getting another sibling for the first time and Britney thinks she will be great as a big sister.
“Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕,” Britney tweeted.
We can’t wait to meet the little one!
Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕 https://t.co/aTQnCrmh6V
— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 24, 2017