Britney Spears Congratulates Jamie Lynn on Her Pregnancy!

Britney Spears is speaking out to congratulate her younger sister Jamie Lynn on her pregnancy!

The 26-year-old singer and former actress is expecting her second child, her first with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn‘s nine-year-old daughter is going to be getting another sibling for the first time and Britney thinks she will be great as a big sister.

“Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕,” Britney tweeted.

We can’t wait to meet the little one!