Sun, 24 December 2017 at 11:09 pm

Britney Spears Congratulates Jamie Lynn on Her Pregnancy!

Britney Spears Congratulates Jamie Lynn on Her Pregnancy!

Britney Spears is speaking out to congratulate her younger sister Jamie Lynn on her pregnancy!

The 26-year-old singer and former actress is expecting her second child, her first with husband Jamie Watson.

Jamie Lynn‘s nine-year-old daughter is going to be getting another sibling for the first time and Britney thinks she will be great as a big sister.

“Maddie is going to be the best big sister!!! So happy for you @jamielynnspears!!!! Love you all sooo much!!! 💕,” Britney tweeted.

We can’t wait to meet the little one!
Photos: Disney Channel/Image Group LA
