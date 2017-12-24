BTS Member Jungkook Releases 'Oh Holy Night' Cover - Listen!

BTS member Jungkook is serenading us for the holiday season!

The 20-year-old Korean pop superstar uploaded a beautiful cover of the Christmas classic “Oh Holy Night” to the BTS Soundcloud on Sunday (December 24).

The lovely, piano-led rendition of the festive favorite spotlights Jungkook‘s beautiful vocal skills. This particular rendition is a re-imagining of the version sung by indie acoustic-pop duo J Rabbit. It sure Christmas even more special for the A.R.M.Y.!

Listen to Jungkook‘s cover of “Oh Holy Night” below. Merry Christmas!