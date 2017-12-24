Calvin Harris Just Bought a Huge New Mansion in Hollywood!

Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2017 at 7:00 am

Calvin Harris flashes a smirk as he heads to a doctors appointment on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old DJ showed off his growing beard in sweats as he spent the day running some errands.

It was recently reported that Calvin just dropped $5.5 million on a new mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

The 4,500-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms along with a recording studio and views of the canyon.

You can check out photos of Calvin‘s new house at DailyMail.com.
