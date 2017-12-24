Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 9:31 pm

Christina Aguilera Makes a Naughty Snowman on Christmas Eve

Christina Aguilera Makes a Naughty Snowman on Christmas Eve

Christina Aguilera made her backyard a winter wonderland on Christmas Eve and even got a little naughty while building a snowman!

The 37-year-old singer and former The Voice coach add a phallic feature to the bottom of the snowman and showed it off on Instagram stories.

Christina also shared videos of her daughter Summer taking a bite of a snowball and making snow angels, her son Max throwing a snowball at the “Grinch,” and her fiance Matthew Rutler riding a sled down a slope and throwing a ball into the basketball hoop at the same time.

“I brought the snow to me & my love this Xmas ❣️❣️,” Christina captioned the below photo on Instagram.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 01
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 02
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 03
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 04
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 05
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 06
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 07
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 08
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 09
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 10
christina aguilera makes a naughty snowman on christmas eve 11

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler, Max Bratman, Summer Rutler

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr