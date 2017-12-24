Christina Aguilera Makes a Naughty Snowman on Christmas Eve

Christina Aguilera made her backyard a winter wonderland on Christmas Eve and even got a little naughty while building a snowman!

The 37-year-old singer and former The Voice coach add a phallic feature to the bottom of the snowman and showed it off on Instagram stories.

Christina also shared videos of her daughter Summer taking a bite of a snowball and making snow angels, her son Max throwing a snowball at the “Grinch,” and her fiance Matthew Rutler riding a sled down a slope and throwing a ball into the basketball hoop at the same time.

“I brought the snow to me & my love this Xmas ❣️❣️,” Christina captioned the below photo on Instagram.