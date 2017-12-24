Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Go On a Road Trip!
Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend Robbie Arnett went on a long road trip ahead of Christmas weekend and they sang along to the radio in cute videos posted to Instagram stories!
The 28-year-old actress is spending the holiday with her boyfriend of nearly a year after wrapping work on Avengers 4 last week.
Some of the songs that Lizzie and Robbie were seen singing along to in the car include Adele‘s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and a version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Watch below!
