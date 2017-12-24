Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 9:04 pm

Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Go On a Road Trip!

Elizabeth Olsen & Boyfriend Robbie Arnett Go On a Road Trip!

Elizabeth Olsen and her boyfriend Robbie Arnett went on a long road trip ahead of Christmas weekend and they sang along to the radio in cute videos posted to Instagram stories!

The 28-year-old actress is spending the holiday with her boyfriend of nearly a year after wrapping work on Avengers 4 last week.

Some of the songs that Lizzie and Robbie were seen singing along to in the car include Adele‘s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and a version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Watch below!

Click inside to watch two more videos…

Just Jared on Facebook
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett go on a road trip 01
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett go on a road trip 02
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett go on a road trip 03
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett go on a road trip 04
elizabeth olsen boyfriend robbie arnett go on a road trip 05

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr