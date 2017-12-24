Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2017 at 4:02 pm

Eminem's 'Revival' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart!

Eminem‘s Revival reigns supreme on this week’s Billboard 200!

The 45-year-old rapper notched his eighth straight No. 1 album with his latest release, which opened with 267,000 equivalent album units sold during the week ending on December 21, according to Billboard.

197,000 of those were traditional album sales. Eminem is now the first act to achieve eight consecutive chart entries that debuted at No. 1. Revival had the third-largest sales week of 2017 among hip-hop albums.

He is now tied with Kenny Chesney, Madonna and U2 for sixth-most No. 1 leaders in the history of the Billboard 200.
