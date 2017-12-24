Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss Under the Mistletoe on Christmas Eve!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share a cute smooch under the mistletoe while celebrating Christmas Eve with their family on Sunday (December 24).

The couple, who met while serving as coaches on The Voice, are spending the holidays with Gwen‘s three kids – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3.

Gwen also shared kisses with some of her kids under the mistletoe. You can see screencaps of all the Instagram stories in the gallery.

Before heading to the Christmas party, Gwen sat in the car while Blake wiped down the windows. She of course documented it!