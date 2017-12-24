Sun, 24 December 2017 at 12:21 pm
Here's Why Teresa Giudice & Her Children Won't Be Able to Visit Joe Giudice In Jail for Christmas
- Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice and her kids won’t be able to visit Joe Giudice in jail for Christmas – and it all boils down to paperwork. – TMZ
- So this is why Nick Jonas is single! – Just Jared Jr
- SZA and Solange Knowles saved the day. – Lainey Gossip
- Thousands of people want Matt Damon cut from this movie. – TooFab
- The story behind Meghan Trainor‘s proposal is adorable. – MTV
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed something we never knew about Princess Leia. – Popsugar
