Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 12:21 pm

Here's Why Teresa Giudice & Her Children Won't Be Able to Visit Joe Giudice In Jail for Christmas

  • Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice and her kids won’t be able to visit Joe Giudice in jail for Christmas – and it all boils down to paperwork. – TMZ
  • So this is why Nick Jonas is single! – Just Jared Jr
  • SZA and Solange Knowles saved the day. – Lainey Gossip
  • Thousands of people want Matt Damon cut from this movie. – TooFab
  • The story behind Meghan Trainor‘s proposal is adorable. – MTV
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi revealed something we never knew about Princess Leia. – Popsugar
