Israeli Promoter Responds to Lorde Canceling Concert in Tel Aviv
Following Lorde‘s cancellation of a Tel Aviv concert in June of next year due to political backlash, Israeli promoters have responded to her decision.
“We forgive her,” says Eran Arielli of Naranjah in a statement to Variety on Sunday (December 24).
“Lorde, I’m hoping you can be a ‘pure heroine,’ like the title of your first album, be a heroine of pure culture, free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations,” said Israeli culture minister Miri Regev.
That being said, Lorde is still scheduled to tour in St. Petersberg and Moscow next year.