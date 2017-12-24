Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 5:47 pm

Israeli Promoter Responds to Lorde Canceling Concert in Tel Aviv

Israeli Promoter Responds to Lorde Canceling Concert in Tel Aviv

Following Lorde‘s cancellation of a Tel Aviv concert in June of next year due to political backlash, Israeli promoters have responded to her decision.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

“We forgive her,” says Eran Arielli of Naranjah in a statement to Variety on Sunday (December 24).

Lorde, I’m hoping you can be a ‘pure heroine,’ like the title of your first album, be a heroine of pure culture, free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations,” said Israeli culture minister Miri Regev.

That being said, Lorde is still scheduled to tour in St. Petersberg and Moscow next year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Lorde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • http://letsgreenit.blogspot.com/ Arwa M.

    There’s no correlation between Russia and Israel. Just saying. One has an authoritarian regime, and the other is a state of occupation.

  • Eric A

    I couldn’t agree more!

  • greppinwolf

    “free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations,” says the political official of a government. The IRONY is rich.