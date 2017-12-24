Israeli Promoter Responds to Lorde Canceling Concert in Tel Aviv

Following Lorde‘s cancellation of a Tel Aviv concert in June of next year due to political backlash, Israeli promoters have responded to her decision.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

“We forgive her,” says Eran Arielli of Naranjah in a statement to Variety on Sunday (December 24).

“Lorde, I’m hoping you can be a ‘pure heroine,’ like the title of your first album, be a heroine of pure culture, free from any foreign – and ridiculous – political considerations,” said Israeli culture minister Miri Regev.

That being said, Lorde is still scheduled to tour in St. Petersberg and Moscow next year.