Jennifer Lawrence Makes Annual Christmas Eve Visit to Children's Hospital in Kentucky

There’s one place you can always count on Jennifer Lawrence being on Christmas Eve… the Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her annual visit to the hospital on Sunday (December 24) to visit sick kids and bring some Christmas cheer to everyone there.

“Louisville’s own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children’s today to visit with patients, families, and staff. This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all! ❤,” the hospital wrote on Facebook with the below photos.

