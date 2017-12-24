Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 8:00 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Annual Christmas Eve Visit to Children's Hospital in Kentucky

There’s one place you can always count on Jennifer Lawrence being on Christmas Eve… the Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky!

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress made her annual visit to the hospital on Sunday (December 24) to visit sick kids and bring some Christmas cheer to everyone there.

“Louisville’s own Jennifer Lawrence stopped by Norton Children’s today to visit with patients, families, and staff. This visit has become a tradition for Lawrence each Christmas. Thank you, Jennifer! You sure do bring a smile to all! ❤,” the hospital wrote on Facebook with the below photos.

Make sure to check out the posts from 2016, 2015, 2014, and 2013.
