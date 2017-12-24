Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Admits Appearing in All-White Actress Photo Shoot Is 'A Sad Look'

Jessica Chastain Admits Appearing in All-White Actress Photo Shoot Is 'A Sad Look'

Jessica Chastain is critiquing herself after appearing in a photo shoot for a Los Angeles TimesThe Envelope cover story, which boasted “a shift in focus” in Hollywood and featured solely white actresses.

The cover, which was immediately hit with criticism on social media, also featured Annette Bening, Margot Robbie, Diane Kruger, Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet.

“Honestly @jes_chastain as an outspoken voice for equality how do you pose for a photo like this and not feel absolutely mortified by the blatant exclusion? How is it possible to not understand the msg this photo sends?” editor Rebecca Carroll tweeted on Friday (December 22).

“Its a sad look that there’s no WOC in this pic of us promoting our female lead films. The industry needs to become more inclusive in its storytelling. What were your favorite WOC lead films this year? I LOVED @salmahayek in #BeatriceAtDinner,” Jessica responded.

“Its TERRIBLE that I can’t think of at least 5 female lead films with woc this year. In 12 months there’s not even 5?!” she continued.

Read her tweets below.
