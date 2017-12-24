Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 6:07 pm

Kardashian Christmas Card 2017 - See the First 24 Photos!

Kardashian Christmas Card 2017 - See the First 24 Photos!

The Kardashians did something different for Christmas this year. Instead of releasing just one standard Christmas card, the family decided to do a “25 Days of Christmas” series, sharing 25 pics from their photo shoot.

The card was shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, a photographer and filmmaker who has been working with Kanye West for the last few years.

Featured in the pics this year are Kim Kardashian and Kanye with their kids North and Saint, Kourtney Kardashian with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, grandma MJ, plus Rob‘s daughter Dream.

Noticeably absent are pregnant Kylie Jenner and also Rob Kardashian.

Click through the slideshow to see the first 24 photos from the Christmas card…
Photos: Getty, Eli Russell Linnetz
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Celebrity Babies, Dream Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mason Disick, North West, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Saint West

