Kardashian Christmas Card 2017 - See the First 24 Photos!

The Kardashians did something different for Christmas this year. Instead of releasing just one standard Christmas card, the family decided to do a “25 Days of Christmas” series, sharing 25 pics from their photo shoot.

The card was shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, a photographer and filmmaker who has been working with Kanye West for the last few years.

Featured in the pics this year are Kim Kardashian and Kanye with their kids North and Saint, Kourtney Kardashian with her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, grandma MJ, plus Rob‘s daughter Dream.

Noticeably absent are pregnant Kylie Jenner and also Rob Kardashian.

Click through the slideshow to see the first 24 photos from the Christmas card…