Kate Hudson Shows Off Amazing Vocals While Singing Christmas Carols With David Foster

We knew Kate Hudson could sing, but WOW!

The 38-year-old actress was celebrating Christmas the holidays with close friends and family on Saturday (December 23) when David Foster hopped on the piano and she sang along.

“Upgrade on my ‘go to’ Christmas Carols when you got @davidfoster on the piano 💃 ❤️🎄 Merry Christmas Eve! Hope your day and night is filled with love, laughter and music 🙏,” Kate captioned a few videos on her Instagram.

Kate brought the house down while singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and a duet of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” with David.