Kate Hudson Shows Off Amazing Vocals While Singing Christmas Carols With David Foster

We knew Kate Hudson could sing, but WOW!

The 38-year-old actress was celebrating Christmas the holidays with close friends and family on Saturday (December 23) when David Foster hopped on the piano and she sang along.

“Upgrade on my β€˜go to’ Christmas Carols when you got @davidfoster on the piano πŸ’ƒ β€οΈπŸŽ„ Merry Christmas Eve! Hope your day and night is filled with love, laughter and music πŸ™,” Kate captioned a few videos on her Instagram.

Kate brought the house down while singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and a duet of “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” with David.