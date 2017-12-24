Kesha's Attorney Accuses Dr. Luke of Refusing to Turn Over Documents Related to Lady Gaga

Kesha‘s attorney, Mark Geragos, is accusing Dr. Luke of refusing to turn over a ton of documents related to the producer’s dealings with Lady Gaga.

The accusation arrives in a motion to compel filed by Mark, who was sued for defamation by Luke after posting a tweet claiming the producer raped Gaga.

Luke has said he doesn’t believe an inquiry is necessary because Gaga never named him in an accusation, but Mark compared the situation to Harvey Weinstein: “As recent events involving Hollywood power-broker Harvey Weinstein have taught, one can have a reputation for sexual misconduct within Hollywood and yet the general public and news media can be oblivious to that reputation for years,” he said according to TMZ.

He also claims that Kesha‘s story and Gaga‘s allegations are similar.

Kesha‘s claims of sexual abuse were dismissed by a judge, but the two continue to battle it out in court regarding their contract dispute.

Luke denies any and all allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Mark is demanding the court order Luke to turn over all documents regarding meetings and communication he, or his crisis team, had with Gaga, as well as proof that his tweet damaged Luke‘s career.