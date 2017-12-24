Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian is openly showing off her baby bump in a sexy dress at the Kardashian Christmas Party!

The 33-year-old pregnant reality star is Snapchatting up a storm at the annual party held at Kris Jenner‘s home on Sunday (December 24) in Calabasas, Calif.

Khloe was seen having fun with her mom Kris and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner while celebrating the holiday.

In one of the Snapchats that Kim posted, she acknowledged that everyone wants to see the baby bump and she panned the camera down to it. Thanks Kim!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkwestmafia) on Dec 24, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

20+ pictures inside of Khloe Kardashian and more at the Christmas Eve bash…