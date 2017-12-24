Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima look like they’re having fun on the ice together!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality show star and the 24-year-old model were spotted skating together on Saturday night (December 23) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

After spending the day together in Malibu, the pair was joined by Kourtney‘s five-year-old daughter Penelope and sister Kim Kardashian with her kids North and Saint.

The two were seen holding hands on a lunch date that afternoon.