Sun, 24 December 2017 at 11:33 pm

Lea Michele & Emma Roberts Are Spending Christmas Together!

Lea Michele & Emma Roberts Are Spending Christmas Together!

Scream Queens co-stars Lea Michele and Emma Roberts are back together to celebrate the holidays together!

The former co-stars both posted the same photo from their Christmas Eve celebration on their Instagram Stories.

Emma, I love you so much. You’re the best friend a girl could ask for and I’m so happy we made our mommy’s best friends too and even happier to be with you this holiday,” Lea captioned the photo.

Lea also shared photos of her parents and her boyfriend Zandy Reich. Make sure to see which other best friend joined her this weekend!
Photos: Instagram
