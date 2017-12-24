Lindsay Lohan Is Launching an Internal Investigation to Find Out Why Her Taxes Went Unpaid

Lindsay Lohan is on the case.

The 31-year-old actress owes $100,000 in unpaid taxes, but she says it isn’t her fault – and she’s launching an internal investigation to find out what happened, according to The Blast.

During the years her taxes weren’t paid, her income and taxes were controlled by a Los Angeles management firm, according to a source. Lindsay now believes the team – specifically one manager on the team – improperly handled her money during that time. As a result, she’s launched the investigation into her records to see why it went unpaid.

Lindsay was hit with a federal tax lien totaling $100,710.55 for the years 2010, 2014 and 2015.