Lindsay Lohan Is Launching an Internal Investigation to Find Out Why Her Taxes Went Unpaid

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 2:31 pm

Lindsay Lohan is on the case.

The 31-year-old actress owes $100,000 in unpaid taxes, but she says it isn’t her fault – and she’s launching an internal investigation to find out what happened, according to The Blast.

During the years her taxes weren’t paid, her income and taxes were controlled by a Los Angeles management firm, according to a source. Lindsay now believes the team – specifically one manager on the team – improperly handled her money during that time. As a result, she’s launched the investigation into her records to see why it went unpaid.

Lindsay was hit with a federal tax lien totaling $100,710.55 for the years 2010, 2014 and 2015.
Photos: Getty Images
  • j b

    Have to assume that she didn’t pay her taxes because she is broke. Was quite obvious looking at the way she has been a gold digger and hasn’t done much work as an actress in a decade.

  • Trixie

    Same old line of bullshit with Lindsay. It’s never her fault, always someone else’s.
    If a Lohan denies, you just know it’s a damn lie.

  • Gina

    She needs to launch an investigation to find out why her skin is so terrible. Oh, wait I know why; it’s due to drinking, drugging and all around hard living. All of that on top of being a fair skinned redhead is just a recipe for disaster.