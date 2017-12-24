Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2017 at 11:52 am

Lorde Cancels Her Concert in Israel Due to Political Protest

Lorde Cancels Her Concert in Israel Due to Political Protest

Lorde will no longer be performing in Israel after facing backlash.

The news was confirmed by Yedioth Ahronoth, the largest newspaper in Israel, on Sunday (December 24).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

The 21-year-old “Green Light” singer was asked to “join the artistic boycott of Israel” by pulling out of her upcoming performance in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2018.

“Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too,” she wrote on Twitter after receiving an impassioned letter asking her to reconsider.

“Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation,” the letter reads.

“Today, millions of people stand opposed to the Israeli government’s policies of oppression, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations, occupation and apartheid. As part of this struggle, we believe that an economic, intellectual and artistic boycott is an effective way of speaking out against these crimes. This worked very effectively against apartheid in South Africa, and we hope it can work again.”

Other artists who have recently protested by boycott include Brian Eno and Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters, according to Haaretz.
Photos: Getty Images
  • Jay

    “31 year old” haha she was born in 1996.

  • Annas

  • Joher

    Pretty sure she’s not 31

  • wearing

    I’m glad she’s interested in listening and learning!

  • Gina

    Well everyone always says she looks old for her age lol

  • Henry Casillas

    Leave the Jews alone

  • smmy33

    What a coward, let’s boycott the one democracy in Middle East… Be a Christian or non Islamic in Muslim country see how you treated.

  • commenter#37

    Antisemitism is alive and well with “artists”

  • wearing

    Antisemitism? For what? Wanting fair treatment of Palestinians? What about those whose homes and schools are bulldozed despite it supposedly being zoned for them? What about those barely have internet or phone service to the outside world and have to live in barred and walled enclosures despite numerous unmet promises to allow them to transition to autonomy? Uh-huh, sure.

  • wearing

    be a muslim or person of color in america and see how youre treated…why dont you work on the US first before trying to get in the middle of other countries affairs.

  • Eric A

    Wise decision, Lorde!

  • Curt Noydb

    Now cancel your tours in the U.S. you sanctimonious Bitch. Better yet, cancel her U.S. visa.

  • Curt Noydb

    A [ot better than you would be treated in their counties. Odd you are so critcal of this country hen slavery and forced marriage exist in theirs.

  • Curt Noydb

    Great when they are firing missiles and planting bombs you be sure and give them a hug and a big ol sloppy kiss.

  • wearing

    so you’re minimizing what america does just because we don’t force marriage? and um…black men are incarcerated and killed at higher rates than similarly convicted white men, slavery has been around longer than it hasn’t! I wouldn’t exactly bring that up when comparing countries. But, ‘murica, right?

  • wearing

    they’re firing rocks, dude. It’s completely uneven, hence the UN’s constant admonishment of Israels attacks. It’s an ant trying to protect itself compared to an ant eater.

  • Miriam Ma

    lol pretty typical! If your out of excuses for your crimes,play the victim card! It’s almost reminiscent of how no one could speak up to the natizis or face the repercussion!#pathetic