Lorde Cancels Her Concert in Israel Due to Political Protest

Lorde will no longer be performing in Israel after facing backlash.

The news was confirmed by Yedioth Ahronoth, the largest newspaper in Israel, on Sunday (December 24).

The 21-year-old “Green Light” singer was asked to “join the artistic boycott of Israel” by pulling out of her upcoming performance in Tel Aviv on June 5, 2018.

“Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too,” she wrote on Twitter after receiving an impassioned letter asking her to reconsider.

“Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation,” the letter reads.

“Today, millions of people stand opposed to the Israeli government’s policies of oppression, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations, occupation and apartheid. As part of this struggle, we believe that an economic, intellectual and artistic boycott is an effective way of speaking out against these crimes. This worked very effectively against apartheid in South Africa, and we hope it can work again.”

Other artists who have recently protested by boycott include Brian Eno and Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters, according to Haaretz.