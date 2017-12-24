Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 3:49 pm

Luann de Lesseps Speaks Out After Being Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Florida

Luann de Lesseps is apologetic after being arrested early on Sunday morning (December 26) on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, who recently divorced from her ex Tom D’Agostino after marrying in the same Florida location, reportedly slammed a door and kicked at least one police officer during the arrest, allegedly saying “I’m going to kill you all.”

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018,” she said in a statement to People.

Luann is due back in court on January 25, 2018.
