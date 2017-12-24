Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 2:30 pm

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer has shared his family Christmas card and his kids are getting bigger and bigger!

The 40-year-old The Last Tycoon actor shared the Christmas photo on his Instagram, featuring his and husband Simon Halls‘ three sons, Kit and twins Henry and Walker.

“Happy Holidays from our family to yours! Wishing you all a PEACEFUL, happy holiday with those you love. #christmas #christmaswishes,” he captioned the pic.

Henry and Walker are now nine years old, and Kit is 12. They are growing up right before us!

Back in October, the boys and Simon got Matt a cute new puppy for his 40th birthday.

A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on

Photos: Getty
