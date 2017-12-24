Meghan Markle's Dog Reportedly Breaks Two Legs

Meghan Markle‘s beloved rescue dog Guy is reportedly undergoing treatment right now after recently breaking two of his legs.

It is not known how the injuries happened, but the future princess is reportedly “distraught” and “very upset,” according to Mail on Sunday.

Meghan‘s pup is reportedly being treated by “super vet” Noel Fitzpatrick and her fiance Prince Harry has joined her while visiting Guy at a treatment facility in Surrey.

Guy has been living with Meghan in the UK “for a while,” she said in her engagement interview. Her other dog Bogart had to stay across the pond with one of her friends as he is too old to fly.

See a photo that Meghan posted on Instagram a little over a year ago.