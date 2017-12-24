Top Stories
Sun, 24 December 2017 at 6:43 pm

Meghan Markle's Dog Reportedly Breaks Two Legs

Meghan Markle‘s beloved rescue dog Guy is reportedly undergoing treatment right now after recently breaking two of his legs.

It is not known how the injuries happened, but the future princess is reportedly “distraught” and “very upset,” according to Mail on Sunday.

Meghan‘s pup is reportedly being treated by “super vet” Noel Fitzpatrick and her fiance Prince Harry has joined her while visiting Guy at a treatment facility in Surrey.

Guy has been living with Meghan in the UK “for a while,” she said in her engagement interview. Her other dog Bogart had to stay across the pond with one of her friends as he is too old to fly.

See a photo that Meghan posted on Instagram a little over a year ago.

Me and my guy. Good to be home. #snuggles #homesweethome #adoptdontshop

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

    That’s what happened to my cat when we moved to a new place as a kid. She didn’t know the area and ended up getting run over. I’m assuming that’s what happened with her dog. The place looks like a home, but it has all of those roads and other people living there.