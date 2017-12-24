Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 1:42 pm

Melanie Martinez Releases 'Piggyback' Response Song Following Sexual Assault Allegation - Listen Now

Melanie Martinez is seemingly responding to the allegation of rape made against her by former friend, Timothy Heller.

The 22-year-old Cry Baby singer-songwriter released a song called “Piggyback” to her Soundcloud on Friday (December 22), which is a reaction to “fake” and “plastic” people.

“I worked hard for my s–t, put my love in this s–t, now you’re trying to kill my name for some fame, what is this?” she sings.

“You’re lying your way to try and gain a piece of me when you could never come close ’cause I know my destiny.”

Melanie has released two statements since the assault accusation in early December.

Listen to “Piggyback” below!

Read the lyrics inside!
