Top Stories
Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry for a Royal Christmas 2017!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump at Christmas Eve Party!

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting on Christmas Eve

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Eminem's Daughter Is Gorgeous at 22 - See a New Photo!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 11:54 pm

Reese Witherspoon & Her Family Get Festive on Christmas Eve!

Reese Witherspoon & Her Family Get Festive on Christmas Eve!

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe pose for a photo in front of the Christmas tree during their family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared the photo on her Instagram account that night, along with a shot of her kids Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee posing with some other young family members.

“From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve,” Reese captioned the pics.

Reese also shared some stories on Instagram, including some featuring husband Jim Toth wearing a very festive suit. Check out the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 01
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 02
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 03
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 04
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 05
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 06
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 07
reese witherspoon her family get festive on christmas eve 08

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: 2017 Christmas, Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, Jim Toth, Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Toth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Diana


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da84d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleNewNetJobsSupportOpportunities/earn/hourly… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da84luuu\