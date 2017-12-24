Reese Witherspoon & Her Family Get Festive on Christmas Eve!

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe pose for a photo in front of the Christmas tree during their family’s Christmas Eve celebration.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared the photo on her Instagram account that night, along with a shot of her kids Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee posing with some other young family members.

“From our family to yours… Merry Christmas everybody! ❤️ #ChristmasEve,” Reese captioned the pics.

Reese also shared some stories on Instagram, including some featuring husband Jim Toth wearing a very festive suit. Check out the gallery!