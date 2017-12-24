Ricky Martin Celebrates His 46th Birthday in a Speedo with His Fiance Jwan Yosef!

Ricky Martin is celebrating his 46th birthday TODAY (December 24) and instead of us getting him a present, he went and gave us a present instead!

The hot singer shared a photo of him and fiance Jwan Yosef relaxing in their speedos and showing off their muscular bodies.

“Happiest of birthdays to my glorious Man ❤️ I love u beyond words,” Jwan captioned the pic on his own account.

The photo was snapped during a trip to Puerto Rico, where they are celebrating Christmas. The couple has been doing a ton of work to support the island following Hurricane Maria and they have raised over $4.4 million. Go to YouCaring.com if you want to donate still!