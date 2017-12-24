Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 7:33 pm

Ricky Martin Celebrates His 46th Birthday in a Speedo with His Fiance Jwan Yosef!

Ricky Martin Celebrates His 46th Birthday in a Speedo with His Fiance Jwan Yosef!

Ricky Martin is celebrating his 46th birthday TODAY (December 24) and instead of us getting him a present, he went and gave us a present instead!

The hot singer shared a photo of him and fiance Jwan Yosef relaxing in their speedos and showing off their muscular bodies.

“Happiest of birthdays to my glorious Man ❤️ I love u beyond words,” Jwan captioned the pic on his own account.

The photo was snapped during a trip to Puerto Rico, where they are celebrating Christmas. The couple has been doing a ton of work to support the island following Hurricane Maria and they have raised over $4.4 million. Go to YouCaring.com if you want to donate still!

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin, Shirtless, Speedo

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr