Salma Hayek Looks Chic While Shopping in Beverly Hills

Salma Hayek chats with a friend as they wait for their car at the valet while Barneys New York on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actress looked super chic in a black coat over black dress while wearing navy sneakers during her afternoon shopping spree.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek

A few days ago, Salma took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a brightly colored outfit as she waited for her lunch at a taco truck!