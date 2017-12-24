Selma Blair Shares Son Arthur's Adorable Christmas Card!

Selma Blair flashes a smile as she steps out on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress looked super chic in a black turtleneck with several gold necklaces as she stepped out to grab coffee while running errands.

Later that day, Selma took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her 6-year-old son Arthur meeting Santa Claus!

“I have six years of @thegrovela #santa pictures 💚❤️ and I love every one,” Selma captioned the below photo.

