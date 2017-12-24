Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Selma Blair Shares Son Arthur's Adorable Christmas Card!

Selma Blair Shares Son Arthur's Adorable Christmas Card!

Selma Blair flashes a smile as she steps out on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress looked super chic in a black turtleneck with several gold necklaces as she stepped out to grab coffee while running errands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selma Blair

Later that day, Selma took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her 6-year-old son Arthur meeting Santa Claus!

“I have six years of @thegrovela #santa pictures 💚❤️ and I love every one,” Selma captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

10+ pictures inside of Selma Blair out in LA….
Just Jared on Facebook
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 01
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 02
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 03
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 04
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 05
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 06
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 07
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 08
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 09
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 10
selma blair shares son arthur christmas card 11

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Arthur Bleick, Celebrity Babies, Selma Blair

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr