'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is Still Going Strong at the Box Office After 10 Days!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still holding strong at the box office!

The latest installment in the iconic Star Wars series racked in $745.4 million globally as of Sunday (December 24), according to Variety.

The movie brought in $365 million in North America, and the studio estimates it’ll bring in another $32 million on Christmas Day (December 25), making it the third highest domestic release this year after Beauty & The Beast and Wonder Woman.

Elsewhere around the world, The Last Jedi has already become the top-grossing film of the year in countries like Denmark and Sweden. The force is strong!

