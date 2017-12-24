Top Stories
Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

Matt Bomer's Kids Are Getting Bigger In 2017 Christmas Card!

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

'Real Housewives of New York City' Star Luann de Lesseps Arrested for Attacking a Cop

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 5:02 pm

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is Still Going Strong at the Box Office After 10 Days!

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Is Still Going Strong at the Box Office After 10 Days!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still holding strong at the box office!

The latest installment in the iconic Star Wars series racked in $745.4 million globally as of Sunday (December 24), according to Variety.

The movie brought in $365 million in North America, and the studio estimates it’ll bring in another $32 million on Christmas Day (December 25), making it the third highest domestic release this year after Beauty & The Beast and Wonder Woman.

Elsewhere around the world, The Last Jedi has already become the top-grossing film of the year in countries like Denmark and Sweden. The force is strong!

For a complete breakdown of box office sales, head to Variety.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Walt Disney Studios
Posted to: Star Wars, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ariana Grande is celebrating the holidays in Colorado - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron named her first teddy bear after this singer - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans have started a petition to cut Matt Damon out of Ocean's 8 - TooFab
  • The release date for Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' new movie has been pushed back - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne just made her directorial debut with this new music video - Just Jared Jr