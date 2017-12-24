Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sun, 24 December 2017 at 12:56 am

The Room's Tommy Wiseau Drops New Christmas Song - Listen Now!

Tommy Wiseau is helping fans get into the holiday spirit!

The 62-year-old actor took to Twitter on Saturday (December 23) to wish his followers a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays in the form of a song!

Tommy made his rise to fame by directing what critics called “the worst movie ever made” The Room.

James Franco‘s new film The Disaster Artist is based on Tommy directing the film.

Check out the song below!
